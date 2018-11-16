Cougars and Raiders advance to 4A ASAA Volleyball Provincials

The Notre Dame Cougars senior boys finally knocked off the Lindsay Thurber Raiders.

Notre Dame won the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association Zone Final Friday night in a five-set thriller.

The two teams battled back and forth all night, with the Cougars winning the first set, and third 27-25, before closing out the match with a 15-12 fifth set victory. Lindsay Thurber won the second set 25-21 and the fourth 25-23.

On the girls side, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders won their fourth CASAA zone title over the Cougars and will look to repeat as 4A provincial champions. The Raiders swept Notre Dame in three sets (25-17, 25-12, 25-22) Friday at Notre Dame.


