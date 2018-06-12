Garrett Smith of Rexburg, Idaho rides Sweet Like Sugar on Sunday last year at the 57th Innisfail Pro Rodeo. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

Daines Ranch set for 58th annual Innisfail Pro Rodeo

If the dirt could talk, oh what a story it would tell.

The grounds are groomed and the arena is ready for the 58th annual Innisfail Pro Rodeo that takes place from June 15-17.

“It’s all coming together, the weather is looking decent, rodeo weather should be a bit cooler, if it’s 35 everybody is at the lake,” said organizer Dustin Daines.

“It’s a historical thing that it’s 58 years. My dad started it and the brothers kept it going. 58 years is kind of a big deal… it’s important for the family to keep it going.”

The rodeo will unofficially kick-off on Thursday at the Daines Ranch with the slack competitions at 11 a.m. in each of the barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping.

The main draw starts on Friday night at 7 p.m and the Rotary Parade is 1030 a.m. on Saturday morning. Jack Daines, 82 was selected as the parade marshall.

Events in the main draw include Bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Saturday draws are 1:30 and 7 p.m. and Sunday action starts at 1:30 p.m.

Some of the top rodeo stars across North America will travel to town and take part in the event and the draw this time around is bigger than usual.

Daines added some of that is the bigger purse they’ve been able to offer this year, coupled with the fact that the Canadian Finals Rodeo will also be in Red Deer in November.

“We have more money added to each event and we personally put that in there, it allows more cowboys to come because they want the payout. More payout per win, there’s a lot more entries this year than last year, so it should be a great rodeo,” Daines added.

Top saddle bronc rider Layton Green will be in town for the Friday night performance, along with Lane Cust (Sylvan Lake) and Zeke Thurston.

Jake Vold, the top pro bareback rider is slated for the Saturday afternoon event.

Zane Lambert, Garrett Green and Scott Schiffner will all compete in bull riding throughout the weekend.

Innisfail’s own Ryan Shuckburgh is on the docket Saturday afternoon in steer wrestling, will top man Scott Guenthner of Provost will go on Sunday.

Red Deer County cowgirl Cranna Roberts will barrel race Friday night, with Stettler’s Melissa Thiessen also competing that night. Lacombe’s Justine Elliott will go Saturday afternoon.

For more information on the schedule go to www.innisfailprorodeo.com. For the full draw, head to www.rodeocanada.com/Draws-2018/Innisfail-June15-17.htm


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian soccer official calls 2026 World Cup bid vote a ‘watershed moment’
Next story
Karlsson’s wife alleges partner of Sens forward conducted campaign of harassment

Just Posted

Red Deer County approves major commercial/industrial development near Penhold

Looking to the future, Red Deer County began work on creating a… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

New look proposed for three future Red Deer neighbourhoods

Less prominent front attached garages favoured

Legion to close for renovations end of June

Red Deer Legion to re-open in the fall

Be a Scot for a day at Red Deer Highland Games

The 71st annual event is June 23 at Westerner Park

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Updated: Four inmates escape Red Deer Remand

Police continue to look for three prisoners; One captured

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday… Continue reading

Stigma a major issue for many young people with Type 1 diabetes, study finds

TORONTO — At 16, Michael Wright was shocked to learn he had… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month