Daines Ranch set for 58th annual Innisfail Pro Rodeo

Garrett Smith of Rexburg, Idaho rides Sweet Like Sugar on Sunday last year at the 57th Innisfail Pro Rodeo. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate staff)

If the dirt could talk, oh what a story it would tell.

The grounds are groomed and the arena is ready for the 58th annual Innisfail Pro Rodeo that takes place from June 15-17.

“It’s all coming together, the weather is looking decent, rodeo weather should be a bit cooler, if it’s 35 everybody is at the lake,” said organizer Dustin Daines.

“It’s a historical thing that it’s 58 years. My dad started it and the brothers kept it going. 58 years is kind of a big deal… it’s important for the family to keep it going.”

The rodeo will unofficially kick-off on Thursday at the Daines Ranch with the slack competitions at 11 a.m. in each of the barrel racing, steer wrestling and team roping.

The main draw starts on Friday night at 7 p.m and the Rotary Parade is 1030 a.m. on Saturday morning. Jack Daines, 82 was selected as the parade marshall.

Events in the main draw include Bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding and bull riding. Saturday draws are 1:30 and 7 p.m. and Sunday action starts at 1:30 p.m.

Some of the top rodeo stars across North America will travel to town and take part in the event and the draw this time around is bigger than usual.

Daines added some of that is the bigger purse they’ve been able to offer this year, coupled with the fact that the Canadian Finals Rodeo will also be in Red Deer in November.

“We have more money added to each event and we personally put that in there, it allows more cowboys to come because they want the payout. More payout per win, there’s a lot more entries this year than last year, so it should be a great rodeo,” Daines added.

Top saddle bronc rider Layton Green will be in town for the Friday night performance, along with Lane Cust (Sylvan Lake) and Zeke Thurston.

Jake Vold, the top pro bareback rider is slated for the Saturday afternoon event.

Zane Lambert, Garrett Green and Scott Schiffner will all compete in bull riding throughout the weekend.

Innisfail’s own Ryan Shuckburgh is on the docket Saturday afternoon in steer wrestling, will top man Scott Guenthner of Provost will go on Sunday.

Red Deer County cowgirl Cranna Roberts will barrel race Friday night, with Stettler’s Melissa Thiessen also competing that night. Lacombe’s Justine Elliott will go Saturday afternoon.

For more information on the schedule go to www.innisfailprorodeo.com. For the full draw, head to www.rodeocanada.com/Draws-2018/Innisfail-June15-17.htm



