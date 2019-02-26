Delburne curlers qualify for provincials

A curling crew from Delburne captured the high school girls central zone title on the weekend in Ponoka.

At the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone curling championships, the Delburne girls mostly made up of grade 10s and one grade 9, went 3-0 and were undefeated along with Camrose heading into the final.

With Delburne leading 8-5, Camrose stole three in the eighth end to tie the game and force an extra. Delburne skip Kaylee Raniseth hit a Camrose rock and stuck with the hammer to win the game 9-8 and advance to provincials March 7-9 in St. Paul.

The Delburne team included Raniseth, Hailey Hillborn, Paige Morrison and Pyper Wilson.

On the boys side, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders boys will also represent the region from March 7-9 in St. Paul.



