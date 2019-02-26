Delburne curlers qualify for provincials

Lindsay Thurber Raiders curlers also move on

A curling crew from Delburne captured the high school girls central zone title on the weekend in Ponoka.

At the Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association zone curling championships, the Delburne girls mostly made up of grade 10s and one grade 9, went 3-0 and were undefeated along with Camrose heading into the final.

With Delburne leading 8-5, Camrose stole three in the eighth end to tie the game and force an extra. Delburne skip Kaylee Raniseth hit a Camrose rock and stuck with the hammer to win the game 9-8 and advance to provincials March 7-9 in St. Paul.

The Delburne team included Raniseth, Hailey Hillborn, Paige Morrison and Pyper Wilson.

On the boys side, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders boys will also represent the region from March 7-9 in St. Paul.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day
Next story
Former CFL star Chad Owens arrested, charged with one count of assault

Just Posted

1995 Canada Winter Games time capsule on display at Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

2019 Canada Winter Games time capsule in the works

Pro-pipeline convoy returns to Red Deer

‘We have a common goal,’ says organizer.

Cosmetic surgeries are on the way out for pets in Alberta

Central Alberta Humane Society commend decision

Red Deer courtroom hears driver was speeding before fatal crash

Collision analyst testifies

Short documentary about Red Deer swimmer creates splash at film festival

‘Power on Water’ by local filmmaker Rueben Tschetter wins two awards

WATCH: Red Deer walkers raise awareness for homeless at Coldest Night of the Year

This is the third year The Mustard Seed is holding the event in the city

PHOTOS: First week of Games action

The first week of the Games provided numerous sporting highlights. Here are… Continue reading

Travel: An unforgettable sail down the Nile

By Gerry Feehan The Nile River is a mind-boggling 6,853 kilometres long.… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau expresses love for Canadiens on trade deadline day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wasn’t about to shy away from supporting his… Continue reading

Canadian comics say livelihood at risk as Just For Laughs takes over radio channel

MONTREAL — Canadian comics are sounding the alarm over major changes to… Continue reading

Songwriter Diane Warren tells Quebec filmmaker she’d pen a ballad for her

TORONTO — Quebec filmmaker Marianne Farley might have songwriter Diane Warren to… Continue reading

Family: ‘Don’t waste your time’

I am, by my own admission, a busy person and it surprises… Continue reading

Opinion: Believe it or not, B.C. wants our oil

If you thought British Columbians didn’t want Alberta oil, you’re mistaken. The… Continue reading

Canada’s bob team hopes World Cup in Calgary not the last on home track

CALGARY — Canada’s bobsled and skeleton teams head to the world championships… Continue reading

Most Read