Curlers from Delburne High School won bronze at the ASAA Provincials in St. Paul on the weekend. Players included (L to R) skip Kaylee Raniseth, Hailey Hilborn (third), Paige Morrison (second) and Pyper Wilson (lead) along with coach Mal Suitor. (Submitted Photo)

Delburne curlers win bronze at provincials

Curlers from Delburne High School capped a memorable season with some hardware at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Curling Championships.

The Delburne girls team captured bronze with a 6-4 victory over Barrhead Composite High School in St. Paul. In the round robin, they needed extra ends in four of their seven games but managed to finish with a 5-2 record overall. In the semifinals, Delburne lost to the eventual champions from Cochrane, 7-5.

Delburne was the only Central Alberta school to medal at the championships.

Team members included skip Kaylee Raniseth, Hailey Hilborn (third), Paige Morrison (second) and Pyper Wilson (lead).


