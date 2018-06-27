Red Deer Riggers third baseman Jaret Chatwood had an RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Edmonton Confederation Cubs on Tuesday night. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Edmonton Cubs ninth inning rally helps sink Riggers

Riggers will play next four games on the road

The Red Deer Riggers were cruising through seven innings Tuesday night, before the Edmonton Confederation Park Cubs came roaring back to snag a victory.

Edmonton cashed a pair of runs in the top of the ninth and shut the door in the bottom half to secure a 6-5 win over the Riggers at Great Chief Park.

The visitors scored to open the game in the first, but the Riggers battled back with two in the second, and another run in each of the fourth and fifth. The 4-1 advantage held until the seventh inning, when the Cubs tied the game at four. The Riggers earned a 5-4 lead back in the eighth.

In the ninth, Drew Boyer struggled pitching in relief of Joel Peterman. Boyer allowed four hits in the frame that lead to a pair of quick runs for the Cubs. Ryan Kosolofski pitched a clean ninth to earn the save for Edmonton.

Shayne Court was two-for-four with two RBI for the Riggers and each of Denver Wik, Jason and Jaret Chatwood cashing in an RBI of their own.

Chad Price started on the mound for Red Deer and pitched five innings, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out three.

Dustin Northcutt pitched two innings of relief, allowing three runs and six hits. Peterman pitched a clean eighth for Red Deer with two strikeouts.

Jarvis Greiner earned the win for the Cubs allowing 12 hits over eight innings. He struck out three batters and allowed four earned runs.

Next up is a road trip to St. Albert on June 29 for the Riggers, one of four road games in a row. They will return home on July 17 and face the Cubs in a rematch.


Most Read

