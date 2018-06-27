Flames and Oilers rookies set to play in Red Deer

NHL hockey fans in Red Deer will get a glimpse at the future of the Battle of Alberta this fall.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will host an exhibition game with their rookies on Sept. 12 at the Centrium.

The game will be played at the end of Oilers rookie camp and just before main camp kicks off.

Rosters for the game will be announced in the fall.

Tickets for the Oilers-Flames rookie game in Red Deer will go on sale July 30, at TicketsAlberta.com. Tickets are $25 including all taxes and fees.



