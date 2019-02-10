Generals and Innisfail Eagles kick off ACHW playoffs with win

The Allan Cup Hockey West playoffs got off to a wild start Saturday.

In Lacombe, the Generals just managed to edge the Stony Plain Eagles 4-3 in Game 1.

Steven Phee scored an empty-net goal for the Generals with 62 seconds left in the game, but with just 49 ticks remaining, Branden Baumgartner buried for the Eagles to cut the deficit.

Phee also opened the scoring in the first period.

Blake Grainger responded for Stony Plain in the second before Keenan Desmet notched a power play tally to re-establish the advantage.

In the third, the Eagles tied the game at two but Kyle Stroh scored another Generals power play goal at 9:08 of the third.

Evan Oberg also added two assists and Tyler Weiman stopped 33 shots for the Generals in the win.

Game 2 goes Wednesday night in Stony Plain, with game 3 set for Friday in Lacombe at 8 p.m.

In Rosetown, the Innisfail Eagles pushed past the host Red Wings 7-5 in Game 1.

Allan York was stellar in net with 35 saves and Tyler Beechy played hero with the hat trick for Innisfail.

Rosetown jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, but the Eagles responded with a pair late and trailed 4-2 after 20. Chris Baller and Michael Desjarlais had goals for Innisfail.

Beechy scored his first of the game shorthanded in the second before Ty Clay gave Innisfail its first lead of the night.

In the third, Beechy buried on the power play and Shawn Bates added a goal at 13:51. Beechy added an empty net goal to secure the win.

Game 3 is set for Feb. 16 in Innisfail and Game 4 if necessary is Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. in Innisfail.

Queens hockey edge Griffins, Kings fall to SAIT
Clink, clink: Vonn walks away with another medal

