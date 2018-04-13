Generals off to Allan Cup Final

Will play Stoney Creek for the title

Hockey

Generals earn spot in

Allan Cup final

The Lacombe Generals will play for a Senior AAA Men’s Hockey National Championship on Saturday.

Lacombe took out the Elsipogtog Hawks 4-1 in the semifinal of the Allan Cup in Rosetown, Sask. on Friday night and will play the Stoney Creek Generals in the final.

The Generals notched three second period tallies Friday on the way to the victory and Ian Barteaux added a third-period insurance marker.

Billy Marshall, Jesse Todd and Nathan Deck all scored in the second period.

Steve Stanford made 19 saves in the Lacombe net.

Lacombe beat Stoney Creek 5-3 in round robin earlier this week.

The game will be on TSN 2 at 8 p.m.


