Group of local hockey players named to AFHL All-Star game

A collection of local hockey players were named to the Alberta Female Hockey League All-Star game this week.

Eleven players in total from Central Alberta got the call, including four from the Midget Elite Female Sutter Fund Chiefs, four from the Bantam Elite Sutter Fund Chiefs and three from the Olds Grizzlys Bantam Elite team.

A pair of forwards and a defender from each AFHL team in both leagues were selected to their all-star rosters by AFHL coaches, while goaltenders were selected based on their statistical ranking as of Jan. 10.

In the Midget Elite division, goaltender Madison McLaren was one of three netminders selected to represent the south team. McLaren has a 1.86 goals against average this season and a .940 save percentage to go along with a record of 6-6-1. Defenceman Julie Wagner, along with forwards Jesse Jack and Zoe Lorenz-Boser of the Sutter Fund Chiefs will also play in the game.

In the Bantam Elite division, Brielle Guhl got the nod in net for the south side. She’ll be joined by Sutter Fund Chiefs teammates Jordyn McLaughlin (defence), Hailey Hoogkamp (forward) and Kylie Perry (forward). Representing Olds will be Megan Yakiwchuk (forward) and Kallie Clouston (Olds).

The games will be played on Feb. 3 at NAIT Arena in Edmonton with the Bantam Elite Prospects game at 2:30 p.m., and the Midget Elite game to follow at 5 p.m.



