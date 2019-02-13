Highway closures cause Red Deer Rebels and Everett Silvertips to postpone WHL game

The WHL announced Wednesday afternoon that a game between the Red Deer Rebels and Everett Silvertips was postponed.

The game was scheduled for 8:05 p.m. puck drop in Everett, but weather conditions caused road closures in much of the Pacific Northwest. The game has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday in Everett.

Red Deer played in Spokane on Tuesday night and left immediately after the game to make the trek to Everett. They traveled through Kennewick, Washington and were planning to head up through Portland, but were stopped by a closure in Hood River, Oregon.

Red Deer had some fun in Hood River, starting the hashtag stuck in hood river. They even appeared on a local TV station while passing the time.

We are gonna be on TV! It’s all coming up Rebels. Thanks to @KOINdesk for coming to see us #stuckinhoodriver pic.twitter.com/VVpoH0T8yh — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) February 13, 2019

Yes, the I-90 is the most direct way, but it was closed. All the mountain passes were closed. This was only route that was open, until about 3AM, then it closed too, and thus we are #stuckinhoodriver https://t.co/jU7oYOyNVU — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) February 13, 2019

They now play Thursday in Everett, before taking on Seattle Friday and Portland on Saturday.



