Highway closures cause Red Deer Rebels and Everett Silvertips to postpone WHL game

The WHL announced Wednesday afternoon that a game between the Red Deer Rebels and Everett Silvertips was postponed.

The game was scheduled for 8:05 p.m. puck drop in Everett, but weather conditions caused road closures in much of the Pacific Northwest. The game has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday in Everett.

Red Deer played in Spokane on Tuesday night and left immediately after the game to make the trek to Everett. They traveled through Kennewick, Washington and were planning to head up through Portland, but were stopped by a closure in Hood River, Oregon.

Red Deer had some fun in Hood River, starting the hashtag stuck in hood river. They even appeared on a local TV station while passing the time.

They now play Thursday in Everett, before taking on Seattle Friday and Portland on Saturday.


