Hlinka Gretzky Cup tickets on sale Friday

Hockey fans in Central Alberta will get their first chance Friday to own tickets for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Red Deer Rebels, in conjunction with Hockey Canada and the Oilers Entertainment Group, will release ticket packages on Friday for the International Under-18 hockey tournament between Aug. 6-8.

Pool B will take place at the Servus Arena, with games between Russia, USA, Finland, and the Czech Republic. Team Canada will also play the Czech Republic in a pre-competition game on Aug. 4.

Tournament packages will be $162 and will include all round robin games plus the Team Canada pre-tournament game.

NHL stars like Sidney Crosby, Patrik Laine, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Steven Stamkos are alumni of the event.

Russia and Finland will drop the puck on preliminary round play on Aug. 6 at 3 p.m. at Servus Arena.



