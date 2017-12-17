Hunting Hills Lightning grade 9 girls win silver at home basketball tournament

Lindsay Thurber Raiders boys pick up bronze

The Hunting Hills Lightning girls basketball team picked up a silver medal on their home court Saturday.

In the championship game of the grade 9 tournament, Lightning player Marissa Richards led all scorers with 11 points, but Crowther Memorial Junior High School took the title with a 33-26 victory.

In the third place game, St. Francis defeated the Rimbey Spartans 50-15. Katie Hudson and Kennedy Kuzio each had four points for Rimbey. The Lindsay Thurber Raiders won the consolation final 60-38 and Gwen Ferguson had 14 points.

St. Francis won the championship on the boys side, defeating Crowther 67-52 in the final.

The Raiders boys were the bronze medalist with a tight 54-53 win over Holy Cross Collegiate. Spencer Purdie had 18 points for Lindsay Thurber.

In the consolation final, Hunting Hills 1 topped Hunting Hills 2 75-17. Luka Grubadic had 23 points in the win.


