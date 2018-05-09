The Hunting Hills Lightning and the St. Joseph Falcons fought through the wet, sloppy and cold conditions on Wednesday night in Central Alberta High School Rugby League play. The Lightning shutout the Falcons for their second win of the week. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Hunting Hills Lightning shutout St. Joseph Falcons in high school rugby

Falcons senior girls fall 25-0 to Lacombe Rams

The Hunting Hills Lightning powered through some unfavourable conditions Wednesday to top the St. Joseph Falcons in Central Alberta High School Rugby League play.

Coming off a dominant victory over the West Central Rebels on Monday, the Lightning shutout their second opponent of the week in a huge win over the Falcons at St. Joseph High School. The win moved Hunting Hills to 3-1 on the season.

Lightning coach Connor Hurlburt said after a loss to the Lindsay Thurber Raiders last week, it was important his team mentally get back and track and focus looking ahead.

He added that the win Wednesday was even more impressive because of the rain, wet and cold the players battled through.

“The physical aspect and the mental aspect was good, we’ve been working on it constantly because we are playing two games a week. With very few practices we just keep moving forward,” Hurlburt said.

“Tough day weather wise. Everybody really stepped up and showed toughness. A couple players wanted to quit but they all suffered through it and St. Joes’ gave us a great game and we gave them a good game.”

The St. Joseph Falcons senior girls also battled the elements on their home field Wednesday but were shutout 25-0 by the Lacombe Rams.


