Jack Stott steals the show on day 1 of North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Runs 76 seconds flat to lead after the opening day of races

Veteran chuckwagon driver Jack Stott put on a show to open the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships Wednesday.

The Lacombe native, who has nearly 50 years of driving experience posted a 76 second run for the fastest time on day 1 of the five-day event.

Stott, 67, was one of only two drivers under 77 seconds on the first night. He shot out of the four-barrel like a cannon and didn’t look back as he took the win in heat six.

The only other driver under the 77-second time was Reed Rosencrans of Blackfalds who posted a 76.49 in heat 8.

In the final heat of the night, John Stott of Red Deer finished in 77.32 and just edged out Dale Young of Calgary who crossed the line in 77.38.

Red Deer’s Marvin Hubl was tied for fourth fastest on day 1 at 77.38 and Neil Salmond was sixth in 78.01.

Adam Waldner of Red Deer crossed the line in a time of 78.10, good for second place in his heat and seventh overall.

In eighth on day 1, Red Deer’s Wade Salmond had a time of 78.44 in heat 6.

Penhold’s Mike Motowylo was also in heat 6 and finished ninth overall to open the competition in 79.04.

Rounding out the top 10 to open the racing Wednesday was Olds’ driver Denver Leach. Leach won a tight race in heat 4 with a time of 79.29.

The second day of racing starts at 6 p.m. Thursday night and on Friday, the action on the track starts at 5 p.m. with the chariot races.



