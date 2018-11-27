Jayden Mitchell and Erica Watts named RDC Athletes of the Week

A pair of curlers from the RDC Mixed Curling team were named RDC Athletes of the Week.

The duo of Erica Watts and Jayden Mitchell received the honour for their performance at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Fall Regional bonspiel in Red Deer on the weekend.

Watts, who plays third, is a first-year curler from Red Deer. Watts was key to the mixed team finishing with a 3-2 record on the weekend, one that pushed them into a tie for third with NAIT.

She was also integral in a pair of victories on the final day of the Fall Regional that improved their record.

Mitchell is a second-year curler from Sylvan Lake and plays second on the mixed team. His veteran leadership and positivity helped power the team to their 3-2 finish on the weekend.



