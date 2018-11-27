Jayden Mitchell and Erica Watts named RDC Athletes of the Week

A pair of curlers from the RDC Mixed Curling team were named RDC Athletes of the Week.

The duo of Erica Watts and Jayden Mitchell received the honour for their performance at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Fall Regional bonspiel in Red Deer on the weekend.

Watts, who plays third, is a first-year curler from Red Deer. Watts was key to the mixed team finishing with a 3-2 record on the weekend, one that pushed them into a tie for third with NAIT.

She was also integral in a pair of victories on the final day of the Fall Regional that improved their record.

Mitchell is a second-year curler from Sylvan Lake and plays second on the mixed team. His veteran leadership and positivity helped power the team to their 3-2 finish on the weekend.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Local Sports Schedule: Nov. 27- Dec. 2

Just Posted

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Community hyper vigilance anticipated by Red Deer harm reduction agency

Turning Point moves forward with supervised consumption plans

Lacombe’s Main Street Program wins international award

The City of Lacombe has received international recognition for its downtown revitalization.… Continue reading

Flu stats start to rise in Central Alberta

AHS immunization clinics continue

New logo for Red Deer hotel

Comfort Inn & Suites completes renovation

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Dictionary.com chooses ‘misinformation’ as word of the year

NEW YORK — Misinformation, as opposed to disinformation, was chosen Monday as… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Most Read