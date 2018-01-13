Kings and Queens basketball win in Lethbridge

RDC Queens forward Emily White was player of the game in a win against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks on Saturday. (File photo by Byron Hackett/Advocate Staff)

LETHBRIDGE– The RDC Kings and Queens both picked up wins in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference basketball action on Saturday afternoon in Lethbridge.

The Queens pulled out an 84-72 over the Kodiaks, which included a massive 30-point fourth quarter for RDC.

Emily White, a third-year forward from Horsens, Denmark had a massive game for RDC with 24 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, four steals and three assists. White was named the player of the game.

Fourth-year guard Maya Parker also had a big afternoon with 17 points eight assists and three steals. The Queens were 28-for-67 from the floor and made six of 17 three-pointers in the victory.

Trailing 39-32 at the half, RDC outscored Lethbridge College 52-33 in the second half.

It was a bounce-back performance for RDC (3-6) after a 69-45 loss to the Kodiaks on Friday.

The Kings were engaged in another high scoring affair and earned a 90-83 victory over the Kodiaks.

RDC also put up 90 points in their win Friday over Lethbridge.

Five Kings scored in double figures Saturday, with fourth-year forward Daniel Powell leading the way with 25 points. Powell was also massive on the boards with a game-high 17 rebounds for the double-double. First-year point guard Omon Edobar and Derian Valdes each had seven assists and collected 12 and 13 points respectively.

Red Deer product Spencer Klassen picked up 16 points and Dshawn Tyrell had 15.

The Kings and Queens will host Briercrest College next weekend.



