RDC Queens outside hitter Miranda Dawe hit a career milestone on Sunday. (File Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings and Queens volleyball fall at Briercrest, Miranda Dawe picks up 1000th career kill

RDC Queens volleyball outside hitter Miranda Dawe picked up a remarkable career milestone on Saturday at Briercrest College.

The fifth-year from Grande Prairie surpassed 1000 kills for her career, after tallying a team high 16 in a 3-1 loss (20-25, 28-26, 19-25, 27-25) to the Clippers.

She needed 27 on the weekend for 1000 and after finishing the match on Friday with 13, she became just the fifth player in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference history to pass the mark Saturday.

Naomi Jardine, a fourth-year outside hitter for the Queens had 13 kills, seven digs, two aces, two blocks and one assist in the loss. Queens hitter McKenna Barthel had nine kills and setter Chanelle Kayser had 39 assists.

Samantha Zacharias led the way offensively for Briercrest with 19 kills.

The Queens (13-5) sit second in the ACAC South Division with 26 points. The Queens will host the third place Lethbridge College Kodiaks Friday at 6 p.m. at RDC.

The Kings also fell to the Clippers in their match Saturday.

Briercrest swept the Kings in three straight sets (25-21, 25-22, 26-24).

Even Parachomchuk and Hamish Hazelden were the key offensive contributors for the Kings with seven kills each.

Mitchell Erickson had a game-high 16 kills for the Clippers.

The Kings will host the Lethbridge College Kodiaks Friday at 8 p.m. at RDC.


Most Read

