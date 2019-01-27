Kings and Queens volleyball sweep Medicine Hat College Rattlers

The RDC Queens rolled to their second straight win over the Medicine Hat College Rattlers.

After knocking off the Rattlers three sets to one Friday, RDC pulled off a quick three-set sweep (26-24, 25-22, 25-18) Saturday.

With the win, the Queens sit fourth in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference south division, two points back of both Ambrose University and SAIT. They are 7-3 in their last 10 matches.

Saturday, Britt Davis and Alex Greenshield led the way with nine kills each. Greenshields was player of the match. Erin Neufeldt and rookie Emma Holmes both had seven. Natalie Bloemen chipped in 26 assists and three service aces.

On the men’s side, the Kings also swept the Rattlers in three sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-20).

Fifth-year outside hitter Regan Fathers led the Kings with 17 kills on 35 attacks, while Ben Holmes had nine kills and Marcus Roflik had eight. Setter Tom Wass also had a strong game with 32 assists. Wass was player of the match for RDC.

The Rattlers handed RDC its first loss of the new year Friday with a three sets to one victory.

Both the Kings and Queens have four matches remaining and will host SAIT on Feb. 1 before playing their final three matches on the road.

Previous story
Hagel scores twice, Rebels down Cougars 5-1
Next story
Kings hockey knock off Thunder, Queens lose wild game in OT

Just Posted

Crowded Red Deer City Hall could expand into emptied courthouse, councillor suggests

Buck Buchanan says the city pays a lot for leases, why not look at alternatives

PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden speaks up for a good cause

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience… Continue reading

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Pizzeria owner says never give up

A year after a pickup smashed through the front of Papa Baldy’s Pizza it is expanding

Gull Lake group proposes projects to preserve water quality

Gull Lake Watershed Society proposes using geotubes and wetlands to clean stream water

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Family: Smart bracelet not so smart after all?

With winter rearing its ugly head and roaring ferociously and acting like… Continue reading

All-stars Crosby, Pavelski, Dubnyk earn NHL three stars honours

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, San Jose Sharks centre… Continue reading

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ink star receiver Brandon Banks to two-year extension

HAMILTON — Star receiver Brandon Banks has signed a two-year extension with… Continue reading

N.S. rapper, singer-songwriter lead nominations for East Coast Music Awards

CHARLOTTETOWN — A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris… Continue reading

PHOTO: Gaetz Avenue collision

Northbound traffic was diverted on Gaetz Avenue and 30th Street late Monday… Continue reading

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Most Read