Kings basketball keep playoff hopes alive

The RDC Kings picked up a massive road win Saturday to inch into the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference playoff conversation.
RDC topped the Ambrose University Lions 91-88 and now have a hold on fourth in the ACAC south division with two games left at Briercrest College.
In the win, guard Khurram Sultan had a massive night with 24 points. Sultan, a fifth-year guard from Edmonton hit seven of nine from three-point range. The Kings as a team hit eight threes in the win.
Spencer Klassen added 15 points and Barzin Eskandarkhah chipped in 16 off the bench.
For the Lions, Isaac Grey had a wild game with 40 points, including eight threes.
The Queens also earned a big win, with their first win in eight games. They topped the Lions 79-76 Saturday.
Rookie guard Harneet Sidhu and Sandra Garica-Bernal combined to lead the Queens with 18 points each. Lauren Cardinal and Katie Ballhorn also each chipped in 13 points.
RDC trailed 39-38 at halftime but outscored the Lions 20-15 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory. They were also 52 per cent from three-point range.
The Kings and Queens finish the ACAC regular season next weekend with a pair of games at Briercrest College.
Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
