Kings basketball keep playoff hopes alive

Queens snap seven-game losing streak

The RDC Kings picked up a massive road win Saturday to inch into the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference playoff conversation.

RDC topped the Ambrose University Lions 91-88 and now have a hold on fourth in the ACAC south division with two games left at Briercrest College.

In the win, guard Khurram Sultan had a massive night with 24 points. Sultan, a fifth-year guard from Edmonton hit seven of nine from three-point range. The Kings as a team hit eight threes in the win.

Spencer Klassen added 15 points and Barzin Eskandarkhah chipped in 16 off the bench.

For the Lions, Isaac Grey had a wild game with 40 points, including eight threes.

The Queens also earned a big win, with their first win in eight games. They topped the Lions 79-76 Saturday.

Rookie guard Harneet Sidhu and Sandra Garica-Bernal combined to lead the Queens with 18 points each. Lauren Cardinal and Katie Ballhorn also each chipped in 13 points.

RDC trailed 39-38 at halftime but outscored the Lions 20-15 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory. They were also 52 per cent from three-point range.

The Kings and Queens finish the ACAC regular season next weekend with a pair of games at Briercrest College.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Team Alberta mogul skier Mackenzie Schwinghamer adds a gold medal to her previous silver
Next story
Matej Pederson adds another medal for Alberta in short track speed skating

Just Posted

Red Deerians brave the chill to spend Family Day in the new Celebration Plaza

The 2019 Canada Winter Games hub attracted a lot of parents and kids

Convoy from Red Deer feels the love driving through Ontario

Truckers continue on to Ottawa

Stettler RCMP search for suspects

Attempted theft of an ATM

Ice artists add fun to Family Day in Blackfalds

Blackfalds Winterfest 2019

Sign cost a concern for some in Red Deer

Installation complete on south end welcome signs

Historic win for Team Nunavut at Canada Winter Games

Four years in the making boiled down to a collection of firsts… Continue reading

Canadian women beat US 2-0 to win inaugural Rivalry Series

DETROIT — The inaugural Rivalry Series was created to give Canada and… Continue reading

Don Cherry blasts Hurricanes as ‘jerks’; team responds with his words on T-shirt

TORONTO — Don Cherry’s latest rant about the Carolina Hurricanes and their… Continue reading

Country star Miranda Lambert reveals secret marriage

NASHVILLE — Country star Miranda Lambert celebrated Valentine’s Day weekend with the… Continue reading

‘Black Panther’ costume designer blazes trail to inspire

LOS ANGELES — Ruth E. Carter is a black woman blazing a… Continue reading

Chicago police: Jussie Smollett assault case has ‘shifted’

Chicago police said Saturday the investigation into the assault reported by Jussie… Continue reading

Still-active human rights case speaks to lasting homophobia in Canada: activists

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Just over 14 years ago, the government of… Continue reading

Alberta missionaries among the Canadians heading home from riot-stricken Haiti

MONTREAL — A Canadian couple who had to leave Haiti due to… Continue reading

Man charged in daughter’s death in hospital with self-inflicted gunshot wound: police

Police say a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of… Continue reading

Most Read