RDC Kings forward Ryley Smith carries the puck into the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder zone. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings hockey cruise past Thunder and advance to ACAC semifinal

The RDC Kings made quick work of the Concordia University of Edmonton Thunder.

After a dominant 4-0 win Friday, the Kings closed out the best-of-three Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference quarterfinal with a 6-1 win in Edmonton Saturday.

Scott Ferguson and Ryley Smith had goals for the Kings in the first period before they exploded with four more in the second.

Tanner Butler found the mark 46 seconds into the second, then Dylan Thudium buried 48 seconds later.

Butler added his second of the game 1:10 later, then Ferguson also added his second. The Kings had five goals in the third three minutes of the second period.

Troy Trombley made 31 saves to earn the win.

The Kings will play the MacEwan University Griffins in the semifinal.

