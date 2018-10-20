RDC Kings first-year middle Jace Martin of Sylvan Lake had eight kills in a road win over the Briercrest College Clippers on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kings volleyball win first match of the year over Briercrest

The RDC Kings showed their strength in a solid win on the road Saturday in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

Fifth-year outside hitter Regan Fathers was huge in the victory over the Briercrest College Clippers with 20 kills to lead all players.

The only other player with double-digit kills in the match was Clippers hitter Bryton Codd with 16.

Kings rookie Jace Martin had also had a solid match with eight kills.

The Kings dropped the opening set 27-25, then won three straight (25-20, 25-12, 25-15) to pick up the two points.

The RDC Queens lost in four close sets (13-25, 25-16, 23-25, 26-24) to the Clippers.

Queens outside Hitter Katrina Dawe had a strong match with 14 kills. Clippers hitter Justine Collin also had 14 on the afternoon.

Next weekend, the Kings and Queens head to Calgary to take on SAIT.

