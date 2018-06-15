Kraymer Branstable excited to re-join the Rebels

Goalie Kraymer Barnstable has accepted a new role as the Red Deer Rebels goalie coach for next season. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Former WHL goalie Kraymer Barnstable leaped at the chance to join the Red Deer Rebels.

Shortly after Rebels goalie coach Taylor Dakers left for a job with the Prince George Cougars, Barnstable, a former Rebel himself, was asked to join the fray.

The 28-year-old didn’t hesitate to take the Rebels up on their offer to be the new goalie coach.

“It’s a big step for me and my career. Just like with playing, you have to move up the ladder and take things one step at a time,” said the netminder who played in Red Deer during the 2008-2009 season.

“Excited to be at the major junior level and to be in a city that I’m very familiar with, a team I’m familiar with. Just excited to work with the goalies, the team and see where it goes.”

Rebels GM/head coach Brent Sutter said they’re thrilled to have Barnstable be a part of the coaching staff for next season.

“(He) has done a great job establishing his goaltending training business in Central Alberta,” Sutter said.

“We know he will do a great job working with our goaltenders and the goaltenders on our protected list.”

Barnstable, originally from Kelowna, B.C., played 14 games with the Vancouver Giants in 2007-2008, before a year in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He then played 27 games for the Rebels, with a 3.32 goals against average and .888 save percentage.

After a few games with the UBC Thunderbirds in the CIS in 2011-2012, he came to Red Deer and played three seasons for the RDC Kings from 2013-2016.

During those years at RDC, Barnstable said he learned there was a serious need for goaltending instruction in Central Alberta and he quickly expanded his business. After originally starting to teach the position for Stable in the Net while still playing in 2009, he took it on full time in 2016.

He figured out he was much better at teaching the game than he ever was at playing.

“Just gave it the full try and it took off. It’s something I love to do. I love to help young goalies and I’ve always had a passion for it. The need for it in Central Alberta pushed it along,” he said.

“Helped me gain knowledge and learn more about what was going on. Since then I’ve become more of a student. Studying clips of how guys do things in the NHL. When I played, I just went out and played. So much information out there (now).”

He continued his playing career in the senior ranks, suiting up for the Lacombe Generals in the 2016-2017 season and coming within a few periods of winning an Allan Cup. This past season he played with the Innisfail Eagles.

Barnstable said on the technical side, most young major junior goalies have such a strong foundation, there isn’t a lot that needs to change. He noted that his approach will have a strong focus on the mental side of the position.

“Bad goals are going to go in and big saves are going to be made, just stay at an even-keel,” he said.

“That’s going to be my focus this year and make sure I’m there for them on and off the ice for whatever they have going on in the world. So they can be the best mentally prepared they can be going into each game.”

From playing one season for Sutter, Barnstable believes he understands better than most what the Rebels head coach will expect from his netminders.

“Guys that are going to compete and never give up on a puck,” he said of Sutter’s ask in net.

“The one thing I always had going was my compete. If I can transfer that along and combine that with a strong technical game, hopefully, they can use that. Going to stress hard work and never giving up. Combine that with the skills sets these kids have, they can be very successful.”

The Rebels currently have a few options for next season in net, with Ethan Anders likely holding the starting job after a strong rookie campaign. Riley Lamb could compete for that job as a 20-year-old, or the team might decide to go with up-and-comer Byron Fancy.

Either way, Barnstable can’t wait to get started.

”Excited to get on the ice, work with the guys and just be out there. Enjoy being back in the Centrium on a daily basis,” he said.



