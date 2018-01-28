Lacombe Generals lose pair on trip to Rosetown

The battle for first place in the Allan Cup Hockey West didn’t exactly go as planned for the Lacombe Generals this weekend.

The Generals traveled to Rosetown for a pair of games against the league leading Red Wings, but lost 7-3 Saturday and followed that with a 5-2 defeat Sunday.

Dylan Nowakowski scored the only second period goal for Lacombe in the first Saturday, but Rosetown notched three in the middle frame.

Rosetown scored three unanswered goals in the third, before the Generals got two back. Kyle Bailey and Brett Robertson had the tallies.

Jacob DeSerres allowed five goals on 28 shots and Mike Muril stopped five shots in relief after DeSerres left game with an injury.

Rosetown scored another three unaswered third period markers on Sunday in the 5-2 win.

Generals defenceman Brennan Evans got the visitors on the board in the first, but the Red Wings tied the contest on the power play in the second.

Kyle Stroh gave the Red Wings an advantage briefly until Tanner Korchinski tied the game for Lacombe.

Travis Yonkman allowed six goals on 46 shots.

With the victories, the Red Wings locked up first place in the ACHW.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter