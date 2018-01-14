Lacombe Generals win eighth straight

The Lacombe Generals traveled to Fort Saskatchewan and picked up their second win of the weekend against the Chiefs.

Lacombe scored three unanswered goals in the first and added two more late to clinch the 6-3 win over Fort Saskatchewan in Allan Cup Hockey West action.

Billy Marshall, Ian Barteaux and Colin Valcourt all scored in the first for the Generals.

After the Chiefs scored early in the middle frame, Marshall scored his second of the night.

Late in the period, Fort Saskatchewan scored twice to cut the deficit to one.

Dylan Nowakowski scored with just 1:36 left in the game for Lacombe and Alex Mcleod added an empty-net goal.

Steven Stanford made 39 saves in the win.

The Generals also earned a 4-0 win on Saturday and Jacob DeSerres made 29 saves for the shutout.



