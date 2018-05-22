Lacombe’s Johnny Ericson shines at Senior Bowl

It was a record-setting kind of day on Monday for Lacombe Composite High School football quarterback Johnny Ericson.

Ericson stole the show in Edmonton at the 29th annual Football Alberta Senior Bowl.

The Rams pivot threw for 278 yards and added three touchdowns for Team North in a 38-23 loss to Team South at Foote Field.

Leduc’s Ben Gorniak set the previous passing yards mark of 226 in 2008.

Bev Facey’s Jake Withrow was the Team North MVP, as he set the all-time receiving record with 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Hunting Hills Lightning wide receiver Nathan LaVigne also caught a touchdown pass for the north in the loss. Olds Spartans product Nils Haeni was the Lineman of the Game for Team South.

In the 6-Man All-Star Game in Lacombe, South beat North 41-22.


