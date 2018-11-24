Lindsay Thurber Raiders win second straight 4A ASAA Provincial volleyball gold

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls are the best volleyball team in the province. Again.

Lindsay Thurber won their second straight gold at the 4A Alberta Schools Athletic Association Provincial Championships in Grande Prairie Saturday.

They downed the Western Canada Redhawks in a three-set sweep (25-13, 25-21, 25-20) to win their sixth provincial title since 1999. They are also the first team to repeat since Centennial High School in 2011.

In pool play, the Redhawks beat the Raiders in three sets (11-25, 25-10, 12-15). The Raiders finished pool play 1-2 but swept both their quarter-final and semi-final games to earn a berth in the final. Lindsay Thurber beat the host Charles Spencer team in the semis in three straight (25-19, 25-16, 25-15). Charles Spencer was one of the two teams to beat the Raiders in pool play.

Team members include Edyn Aasman, Lauren Bettenson, Riley de Wit, Jaiden Ferguson, Megan Kelley, Joelle Laforce, Jamie Lalor, Elyssa Leedahl, Chenee Lehman, Kyra Rawlusyk, Natalie Vega, Kira Weddell.


