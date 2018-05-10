Red Deer Rebels AAA Bantam forward Jayden Henderson (Sylvan Lake) was selected as one of 80 players for Hockey Alberta Summer Camp in July. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Local players invited to Hockey Alberta U16 Summer Camp

Shortlisted players after the camp will make up roster for Team Alberta at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Hockey Alberta has narrowed the list of potential players for the Team Alberta group that will represent the province at the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Eighty players were selected to attend a summer camp from July 3-8 in Camrose based on their performance throughout the 2017-2018 season and the 2018 Alberta Cup.

The list includes eight goalies, 24 defencemen, and 48 forwards.

Drew Sim of Tees, who was selected in the WHL Bantam Draft by the Vancouver Giants, was the only goalie from Central Alberta.

On defence, Bosten Lajeunesse of Red Deer and Charlie Wright of Olds were picked.

Forwards in the fold include Zachery Burns (Eckville), Jayden Henderson (Sylvan Lake), Myles Hilman (Blackfalds) and Kaedin Larocque-Wolfe (Maskwacis).

“Our team staff did a fantastic job identifying the 80 players who will move on,” said Mike Kraichy, Manager of Team Alberta in a Hockey Alberta press release.

“It’s never an easy task, considering the depth of talent we have in Alberta, but we’re confident we have the right mix of players as we move along the Road to Red Deer.”

From the summer camp, players will be shortlisted and evaluated with their club teams until the 20 players are picked for the Team Alberta.


