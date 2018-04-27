Drew Persson of Eckville, with her coach Adam Laporte, won gold in the Greco 69 kg category in Edmonton at the U17 / U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships earlier this month. (Facebook photo)

Local wrestler wins gold at Canadian Championships

Drew Persson earned a national wrestling title in Edmonton earlier this month

Drew Persson had a razor-sharp focus all season long and it finally paid off when it mattered most.

The 18-year-old became a national wrestling champion on April 15, when she won gold in the Greco-Roman 69 kilogram category at the 2018 U17 / U19 Canadian Wrestling Championships in Edmonton.

Persson dominated the competition in her three matches on route to the title and she said it’s long been a dream of hers to earn a national gold medal.

She was one win away for that goal last year at the championships. The Notre Dame High School grade 12 student, who trains out of Crank Wrestling was proud of her win at nationals this time around.

“It’s been a goal of mine since I started, to be the first one to bring a national championship back to our gym. It was very emotional, but it was good,” she said.

“Greco I’ve always found fun because of the throws. This year was the first year we had Greco provincially for our championship. That was exciting.”

On the second day of the competition, in freestyle, Persson had an up and down showing and ended up in fifth, still bettering her sixth-place finish from 2017. Overall, she was happy with that, but looking back thinks that her mental approach was her biggest hurdle.

“None of them went out of the first period, good for the matches I won, bad for the matches I lost. I was satisfied with how I wrestled. There’s things to fix, as there always is. It was a good freestyle tournament to close out my high school wrestling,” she said.

“I’m pretty happy overall, if there was something, it would be just the mental side. My second match that I lost, it was really just I didn’t show up all the way. I’ve seen improvement from that challenge that I’ve been faced with, good to see that there’s something there.”

Persson will attend University of Calgary next year and compete for the Dinos Wrestling team but is already is excited to get going. In the past few years, she’s already faced some university competition but said she can’t wait for the experience training every day with top level athletes.

“Just more wrestling partners and being able every day to have multiple people to wrestle. Olympic champions and other Olympians,” she said.

Her goal is to bring home another medal from the Canada West Championships next February.

She plans on spending most of the summer training, with a week along the way at U of C with the Dinos.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vlad Guerrero tours Baseball HOF, “so glad” he made it
Next story
Red Deer hockey product commits to Griffins for 2018-2019

Just Posted

Three die in highway collision

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

Businesses feeling the pressure: chamber of commerce

Red Deer’s chamber of commerce says survey shows 90 per cent are feeling negative impacts

Pharmacare to be discussed in Red Deer

Meeting hosted by Red Deer District Labour Council

Young offender asks judge for longer sentence

14-year-old sentenced for robbery wanted more time to finish schooling

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

OTTAWA — Oilsands projects that use steam to release bitumen from deep… Continue reading

Updated: Killed and injured workers remembered

Ceremony at city hall honoured 166 workers killed or injured on the job in Alberta last year

Spring pruning

City of Red Deer parks employee Tyler Bennett was busy with his… Continue reading

Tweets about tragic events are a social media minefield, experts warn

TORONTO — Think before you post, social media experts say after an… Continue reading

Trudeau urged to press G7 leaders for $1.3 billion for girls’ education

OTTAWA — A coalition of 30 non-governmental organizations has asked Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Provinces need more info about marijuana impairment testing technology: B.C.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia has unveiled its plan for regulating recreational marijuana,… Continue reading

Jazz Fest: Opening joy tempered by the loss of a Neville

NEW ORLEANS — The 49th annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival… Continue reading

Justin Bieber visits hometown exhibit on himself in Stratford, Ont.

STRATFORD, Ont. — Justin Bieber’s grandparents are known to frequent an exhibit… Continue reading

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke to leave club

Calgary Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be leaving the… Continue reading

Quebec woman charged with second-degree murder in two-year-old daughter’s death

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mother was formally charged Friday with second-degree… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month