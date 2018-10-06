RDC Queens first-year forward Emaly Cooke has a good look at a layup in a game against the Keyano College Huskies at the Thanksgiving Classic on Saturday afternoon at RDC. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Lots of work ahead for Kings and Queens basketball

Both finish the weekend 1-3

The preseason left lots to be desired for both the RDC Kings and Queens.

In the annual Thanksgiving Classic at the new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, each of the Kings and Queens only picked up a lone victory.

For the Kings, an 83-58 win against The King’s University Eagles Saturday was one of a handful of positive signs in the tournament.

“The biggest take away from the weekend is that if we play the way we can consistently, we’re right in there,” Kings head coach Clayton Pottinger said.

“If we have the ups and downs we’ve been exhibiting– that inconsistency, you’re just another team.”

The Kings featured a young and inexperienced lineup for most of the weekend, trying to find some chemistry heading into the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season opener on Oct. 12 against the Ambrose University Lions.

Central Alberta products Rudy Suffo, Payton Baltzer and MacGregor Manyluk played significant minutes in the win Saturday and that had the coaching staff praising the young trio.

“What a did like best is where we gave those Central Alberta guys a chance, they were going in and playing consistent and often times more consistent than the other guys we’re giving minutes. They set the example, better than it’s been set all weekend,” Pottinger said.

“I think it puts pressure on (the older guys). If they consistently do their job, they are going to be chipping minutes and that will elevate our level as a whole.”

Fourth-year guard Spencer Klassen of Red Deer chipped in 18 points in the win and guard Khurram Sultan was player of the game with a game-high 19. He also had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.

The Queens, who finished the weekend 1-3 were served a slice of humble pie in their final contest of the tournament, a 90-34 loss against the Keyano College Huskies. RDC scored just 14 points in the first half and turned the ball over 36 times in the loss.

“We have to get some more experience in some of the key areas. We need to make sure we play against more pressure in practice. Allowing 36 points off turnovers, because we turn the ball over 36 times is a very number on both accounts,” said Queens head coach Ken King.

“We need to make sure that we’re pressuring each other in practice. We had spurts where you couldn’t tell the two teams apart in terms of ability. The sustainability of that was just not there. I really think that our fitness needs to get substantially better.”

King added a few players still stepped up, including player of the game second-year Mallory Uskiw who had five points and five rebounds in 22 minutes. Rookie guard Heena Sidhu had 10 points in the loss.

The Queens head coach said fitness will be a focus this week, along with just getting their tempo up for game one of the ACAC season.

“To open the season we just have to make sure we execute more often and more consistently,” King added.

“Make sure we don’t play with an intimidated mindset or a mindset that’s fixed and unwilling to make errors. Too many times when we’re trying to avoid the mistake or avoid contact and that’s leading to still making a mistake.”

They will open the ACAC regular season at Ambrose University on Oct. 12.


RDC Kings first-year guard Malik Smith tries to outrun The King’s University Eagles player Craig Panek on Sunday at the Thanksgiving Classic at RDC. The Kings earned an 83-58 to close out the weekend tournament. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

