McKinlay finishes as runner-up at Alberta Match Play Championship

The Central Alberta golfer is having a strong start to the season

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay finished as the runner-up at the Alberta Match Play Championships at Silver Springs Golf and Country Club. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

Brady McKinlay was in the hunt until the bitter end for an Alberta Match Play Championship title.

The Lacombe native fell just short of a title against Brendan MacDougall of the Glencoe Golf & Country Club at the Silver Springs Golf and Country Club on the weekend.

The pair were all square heading into the 18th hole at the championship, but MacDougall made a solid bunker shot to save par while McKinlay bogied.

After a MacDougall bogy on the second hole, McKinlay played strong and led the match until the 12th hole. McKinlay’s counterpart birdied the par five 12th and evened the match. After a bogy for McKinlay on the 13, MacDougall held the advantage until he gave a stroke back on the 17th hole.

The 17-year-old from Lacombe played impressive golf at the three-day event in Calgary, knocking off seventh seed Brandon Markiw in the opening round, then topping number two ranked Max Sekulic one up in the quarter-final.

McKinlay, ranked 10th heading into the match play event, edged out another one-up win in the semifinal against Chris Murray of Ontario to set up the final against MacDougall.



