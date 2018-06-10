Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay finished as the runner-up at the Alberta Match Play Championships at Silver Springs Golf and Country Club. (Photo by Alberta Golf)

McKinlay finishes as runner-up at Alberta Match Play Championship

The Central Alberta golfer is having a strong start to the season

Brady McKinlay was in the hunt until the bitter end for an Alberta Match Play Championship title.

The Lacombe native fell just short of a title against Brendan MacDougall of the Glencoe Golf & Country Club at the Silver Springs Golf and Country Club on the weekend.

The pair were all square heading into the 18th hole at the championship, but MacDougall made a solid bunker shot to save par while McKinlay bogied.

After a MacDougall bogy on the second hole, McKinlay played strong and led the match until the 12th hole. McKinlay’s counterpart birdied the par five 12th and evened the match. After a bogy for McKinlay on the 13, MacDougall held the advantage until he gave a stroke back on the 17th hole.

The 17-year-old from Lacombe played impressive golf at the three-day event in Calgary, knocking off seventh seed Brandon Markiw in the opening round, then topping number two ranked Max Sekulic one up in the quarter-final.

McKinlay, ranked 10th heading into the match play event, edged out another one-up win in the semifinal against Chris Murray of Ontario to set up the final against MacDougall.


