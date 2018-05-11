Mitch Davies was the Mitsubishi Shootout winner at the Heritage Traditional bowling event at Heritage Lanes. (Facebook Photo)

Mitch Davies wins Mitsubishi Shootout at Heritage Traditional bowling event

Mitch Davies kicked off the Heritage Traditional in style Thursday night.

Davies was the last man standing in the Mitsubishi Shootout, a 16-player round robin match play style tournament as part of the Western Canadian Bowling Tour stop in Red Deer at Heritage Lanes.

Davies collected a cool $16,000 prize for the final win over Justin Langrock. Davies bowled a 236 in the final and Langrock finished with a 195.

Bowling action continues throughout the day Saturday and the finals of the main event are Sunday night at 5 p.m.

For the full tournament schedule, click here.


