Molly Simpson and other Red Deer BMXers ready for World Championships

A crew of racers from the Red Deer BMX Club are set for an opportunity of a lifetime.

Six riders from the club have traveled 9,584 kilometres from their home track to Baku, Azerbaijan where they will compete at the 2018 BMX World Championships from June 5-7.

Molly Simpson, 16, headlines the group as she will be representing Canada as part of the NextGen Challenge Team. She’s one of just six racers across Canada selected for the opportunity.

“The selected Challenge team currently boasts two riders that are top three in the world and two others that have achieved Semi-final success at the 2017 World Championships,” said National NextGen BMX coach Brendan Arnold.

“This trip will be a valuable development opportunity for the riders since five of the six will be moving up to the Junior category in 2019.”

Last year Simpson made the semifinal at the 2017 World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina in her age group but just missed out on the final. Red Deer had a total of 22 racers attend the event in Rock Hill last year.

Other members of the club representing Red Deer at the Championships in 2018 include Dane St. Dennis, Carson Kowaski, Jack Welikoklad, William Welikoklad and Wyatt Simpson.



