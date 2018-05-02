The Notre Dame Cougars battle for the ball in a ruck with the Frank Maddock High School Warriors on Wednesday night at Great Chief Park. It was the first game of the Central Alberta high school Rugby season for both teams. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Notre Dame Cougars Rugby pull out win in season opener

It was a lot closer than they wanted, but a win was a win for the Notre Dame Cougars Senior Boys Rugby team on Wednesday night.

The Cougars opened the Central Alberta Rugby League at Great Chief Park on the new turf at Setters Place against the Frank Maddock High School Warriors and the home side pulled out a narrow 25-24 victory.

Frank Maddock missed a convert with time nearly up in the match and handed Notre Dame a win in the process.

Head coach Tyler LaGrange said that with a young team, there has been a steep learning curve to start the season.

“We have a lot of new guys, so all we’ve been asking from them is 100 per cent effort all the time and they gave it to us. It was awesome to see. They had no quit and no fear– just had fun and they never quit for us, all the way to the end,” LaGrange said.

“We have a couple vets and a lot of brand new guys. A lot of inexperience. A lot of mistakes were made, but they supported each other through it.”

Tyson Thornton, Jake Goodwin, Leigh Pico and Ethan West all had trys for the Cougars in the win and Thornton also hit a penalty kick that made the difference in the game.

The Notre Dame Cougars senior girls opened the season with a lopsided 60-7 loss to Frank Maddock.

The Cougars will also host their annual Cougars Classic on May 11 and 12 at Notre Dame.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
World champion cross-country skier Devon Kershaw announces retirement
Next story
Lightning strike quickly, beat Bruins

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Possible bear sighting in Lacombe County natural area

A warning sign has been posted outside of a Central Alberta natural… Continue reading

Rimbey Mounties arrest two, seek two more in connection with violent home invasion

Three people have been charged, one is still at-large and a police… Continue reading

Red Deer MP remembers late colleague as a mentor

Ontario Conservative MP Doug Brown passed away in his Parliament Hill office on Wednesday morning

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Jim Pendergast got an early start in fighting fires

WATCH: Penhold fire chief honoured for decades of work

Jim Pendergast got an early start in fighting fires

Suncor CEO says he’s ‘encouraged’ new pipelines will be built after PM’s visit

CALGARY — The CEO of oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. says he’s… Continue reading

Lightning strike quickly, beat Bruins

Lightning 4 Bruins 1 (Tampa Bay leads the series 2-1) BOSTON —… Continue reading

Coach Casey has no issue with Drake courtside, says he loves rapper’s passion

TORONTO — If there’s one member of the Toronto Raptors who might… Continue reading

Photo: Maryview School students visit the Advocate

Grades 3 to 5 students learned about newspapers

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

CALGARY — Police say a man whose body was found inside a… Continue reading

First death reported from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce as outbreak spreads

The nationwide food poisoning outbreak from E. coli-contaminated romaine lettuce has claimed… Continue reading

Man charged with trying to extort Kevin Hart with video

LOS ANGELES — A man has been charged with trying to extort… Continue reading

Nightly ramp closures coming to highway construction south of Red Deer

For three nights, the ramp from Hwy 2A to southbound Hwy 2… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month