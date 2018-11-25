Optimist Chiefs run undefeated streak to 11 games

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs simply can’t lose lately.

They took three out of four points this weekend in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play during a two-game homestand at Servus Arena.

Friday they cruised past Lloydminsterster Bobcats and Saturday, they skated to a 4-4 tie against the St. Albert

Six different players scored in the seven-goal outburst Saturday. Noah Danielson had a pair, while Kyle Wallace, Tristan Lambert, Jackson Rider, Deegan Mofford and Cade Mason also had tallies. Logan Breen had 25 saves in the win.

Saturday, Mofford buried the game-tying goal with just under two minutes left in the final frame.

Red Deer had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, with goals from Wallace and Sean Michalevich.

Mofford also scored in the second period and Bretton Park made 35 saves in the tie. Brett Meerman had two assists in the game. Meerman is fifth in the AMHL with 24 points in 18 games.

The Red Deer Rebels tied the Calgary Flames 2-2 on Saturday in Alberta Bantam AAA Play.

Tyler MacKenzie had a goal and an assist and Talon Brigley also had a goal.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Vipers extend win streak to eight games

Just Posted

Small Nova Scotia town comes together in wake of Christmas parade tragedy

YARMOUTH, N.S. — A small Nova Scotia town has come together in… Continue reading

Investigation into abandoned cats continues, despite change in story

Alberta SPCA still investigating and will get to the ‘truth’

Former Humboldt teammates attending NHL and NFL games in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Jacob Wassermann and Ryan Straschnitzki received… Continue reading

Conservative MP urges feds to respond to ‘non-state torture’ in Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has to answer to the findings of… Continue reading

Red Deer’s construction season is stretched by mild November weather

‘The weather is sure helping us now!’ says Games chair

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

PARIS — French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse… Continue reading

Police: Man shot woman at Walmart, later turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. — A 54-year-old man suspected of the fatal weekend shooting… Continue reading

Swiss vote to reject cow horn referendum, projections say

GENEVA — Swiss voters on Sunday rejected a national referendum on a… Continue reading

‘None of us are OK:’ witness describes ‘mayhem’ after N.S. parade tragedy

YARMOUTH, N.S. — A four-year-old girl is dead after a tragic accident… Continue reading

Postal negotiators still talking as Senate vote on back-to-work bill approaches

OTTAWA — Both sides say their negotiators remain at the table as… Continue reading

Quebec town insists politics not involved in demolition of controversial house

MONTREAL — There has been a strong public outcry over the demolition… Continue reading

Federal government announces funding to improve safety of LGBTQ Canadians

TORONTO — The federal government announced Saturday it will invest nearly half… Continue reading

Battery fires: The potential danger hiding in your kitchen junk drawer

After putting up Christmas decorations this year, Damien Morris had some extra… Continue reading

Most Read