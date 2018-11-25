Optimist Chiefs run undefeated streak to 11 games

The Red Deer Optimist Chiefs simply can’t lose lately.

They took three out of four points this weekend in Alberta Midget AAA Hockey League play during a two-game homestand at Servus Arena.

Friday they cruised past Lloydminsterster Bobcats and Saturday, they skated to a 4-4 tie against the St. Albert

Six different players scored in the seven-goal outburst Saturday. Noah Danielson had a pair, while Kyle Wallace, Tristan Lambert, Jackson Rider, Deegan Mofford and Cade Mason also had tallies. Logan Breen had 25 saves in the win.

Saturday, Mofford buried the game-tying goal with just under two minutes left in the final frame.

St. Albert came out in the 3rd with a fire lit and scored 2 straight to take a 4-3 lead and Chiefs had to score with less than 2 minutes left to tie the game at 4…and that's how she ends..very intense, hard fought game on both sides…safe travels @RaidersAAA #OC #ForBeefy pic.twitter.com/IkUnGJ5Vsb — RD Optimist Chiefs (@RDOptimstChiefs) November 25, 2018

Red Deer had a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes, with goals from Wallace and Sean Michalevich.

Mofford also scored in the second period and Bretton Park made 35 saves in the tie. Brett Meerman had two assists in the game. Meerman is fifth in the AMHL with 24 points in 18 games.

The Red Deer Rebels tied the Calgary Flames 2-2 on Saturday in Alberta Bantam AAA Play.

Tyler MacKenzie had a goal and an assist and Talon Brigley also had a goal.



