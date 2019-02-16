PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Here’s a look at what happened during the first day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff Team Alberta’s Joshua Hathaway competes in the long track 1,500-metre speedskating event on Saturday.

Team Alberta’s Anna Bourgeois tries to close the distance on Quebec’s Véronique Déry in the women’s long track 1,500-metre speedskating event on Saturday.