PHOTOS: Day 1 of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Here’s a look at what happened during the first day of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

 

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff Team Alberta’s Joshua Hathaway competes in the long track 1,500-metre speedskating event on Saturday.

Team Alberta’s Anna Bourgeois tries to close the distance on Quebec’s Véronique Déry in the women’s long track 1,500-metre speedskating event on Saturday.

Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff It was cold at Setters Place speedskating oval on Saturday morning, but dozens of dedicated volunteers toughed it out.

