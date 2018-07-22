PHOTOS: Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships

Allan Bengtson races in the first heat of the chariots on Sunday at the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships. Bengston crossed the line in 76.90 on the final day. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

BY BYRON HACKETT

ADVOCATE STAFF

Cassie O’Connor drivers towards the finish line in the chariot races on Sunday at Westerner Days. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Kyle Motowylo darts out of the barrels in heat 5 of the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships on Sunday at Westerner Park. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Paxton Young drives in the Agri-Trade Stars of Tomorrow Mini-chuckwagons on Sunday at Westerner Days. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Rob Nordick rounds a barrel during heat 5 on Sunday at the North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)