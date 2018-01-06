Queens and Kings volleyball grab victories in Olds

RDC Queens outside hitter Miranda Dawe played strong offensively in a sweep of the Olds Broncos Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings and Queens made it a complete weekend sweep on Saturday at Olds College in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

The Queens picked up a straight-sets victory (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) over the Broncos.

Fifth-year outside hitter Miranda Dawe of Grande Prairie was the go-to offensive force for the Queens in the win with 11 kills. She also had three blocks and 11 digs.

Second-year libero Kaylee Domoney was the player of the game for RDC. Naomi Jardine pitched in six kills, an ace, and one dig. Setter Chanelle Kayser had 23 assists in the victory.

The Kings (9-5) picked up a four-set win (25-21, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16) against the Broncos.

Mark DeWit had a strong game with five kills while Parker Biletsky was their top offensive threat with six kills, two aces and one block.

The Kings and Queens will host the SAIT Trojans on Jan. 12.