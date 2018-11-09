RDC Queens outside hitter notches one of her 10 kills in the first set of a match against the Olds College Broncos on Friday night at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Queens volley sweep Olds College Broncos at home

Fourth straight win for RDC

The RDC Queens have started to turn a corner in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference volleyball play.

They rattled off their fourth win in a row Friday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, a relatively smooth three-set victory (25-13, 26-24, 25-18) over the Olds College Broncos.

RDC evened their record at 5-5 with the match win, but Queens head coach Chris Wandler still expects to see a more consistent performance from his team.

“We did whatever we needed to do. It wasn’t our most disciplined game from an unforced errors perspective,” Wandler said.

“We gave them way too many points to stay in it. That’s not acceptable. Just another learning piece for us. Other than that, I was happy with our efforts the entire weekend. Put some different people in the lineup to get them some court time.”

The Queens had 17 hitting errors compared to 41 kills in three sets and 10 service errors on the match.

First-year right side Emma Holmes had another 10-kill match, her fifth of the season. Fourth-year outside hitter Jade Van Dyke also had 10 kills in the win.

Leading the way for the Queens was veteran Katrina Dawe, who had 11 kills, six digs and two aces. She was named player of the match for RDC and Wandler said she’s starting to exert herself more into games as the season goes on.

“Katrina was good. She’s learning again to be a little bit more self-confident in her game. That’s big for her,” Wandler said.

“She struggled at the beginning of the regular season, just putting way too much on her shoulders. She’s learning to let go some of that and just play in the moment.”

Samantha Laboucan was player of the match for the Broncos with two kills and five digs.

The Queens will next host the Ambrose University Lions at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Nov. 16.


