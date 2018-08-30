Queens volleyball hope to turn inexperience into strength this season

RDC Queens volleyball head coach Chris Wandler chats with his team as training camp gets underway at the new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Thursday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

There were a lot of introductions on day one of the RDC Queens volleyball training camp.

The Queens hit the court for the first time Thursday heading into the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference season, without the core of their 2017-2018 group.

When the season starts Oct. 12, the Queens will feature an entirely new starting six. Fifth-year standouts Chanelle Kayser, Miranda Dawe and Meagan Schmidt all moved on, as well as fourth-year hitters Naomi Jardine and McKenna Barthel.

It is an unprecedented challenge for head coach Chris Wandler, but he’s looking forward to it.

“It’s a fresh start, a clean slate. We have a brand new group. We have an excited, talented group hitting the floor. That’s the most fun part, figuring out what this group is going to look like,” said the Queens coach, who led the team to an 18-6 record last year.

“It will really depend on the growth these next few weeks. Figuring out who has those fundamental pieces down and who can do it a repeatable basis at a high level. It’ll be lots of fun to figure out.”

Libero Kaylee Domoney saw a lot of floor time with that experienced group last year and knows it will be on her and some of the other third-year players to pass on that experience. She said through training camp there will be lots to learn about the new group.

“It’s really exciting coming in with more new girls than usual. It’ll be fun meeting new faces and getting into the season,” she said.

“Just treat them like they’ve been with us for a couple years.”

The Queens will feature a new setter next season, with hopes that second-year Kelly Heinemann is ready for game 1. If not, first-year Natalie Bloemen of Edmonton will take the reins.

Either of those options will likely rely heavily on third-year outside hitter Katrina Dawe.

Dawe, who played in 17 matches last season and had 1.7 kills per set said she learned a lot about how to manage on-court stress from the fifth-year players, including her sister, Miranda.

Katrina should play a vital role in the offence this season and is hoping to bring strong leadership to the group.

“A lot of it came from the fifth-years and absorbing what they’ve been through. Playing through intensity and stress and seeing how they dealt with it,” she said.

“Putting that to the girls this year and seeing what they can do under intense situations and guiding them through that. Make sure they can play their best when we need it.”

Another piece of the Queens’ new attack is third-year Britt Davis. Davis saw limited floor time last season but knows this season will be her chance to shine.

“I’m super excited. Going into my third-year I really want to see the court more and I’m going to work for it,” she said.

“I’d to see myself in a starting spot. I’ve been working all summer towards it. I want to be able to see the team grow and I want to be more in a leadership spot.”

Erin Neufeldt, an outside hitter who transferred from SAIT, should provide some experience for the Queens as well.

Rookie Emma Holmes, a first-year from Red Deer could also factor in the plan this season.

Wandler added that while the roster may be inexperienced, the expectations about being a Queens volleyball player has not changed.

“We’re working on the basement of the house right now and making sure that’s all cemented in. The first thing that goes is the foundation,” Wandler noted.

“I think we’ll figure out what our identity is all about and I think our expectations are still high when you come here.”



