Queens win wild five-set match at SAIT

For the second straight day against rival SAIT, the RDC Queens went the distance.

Both Friday and Saturday, the Queens needed five sets to top the SAIT Trojans in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play.

RDC opened the match Saturday in Calgary with a 25-20 victory but lost sets two and three (16-25, 22-25) before winning the fourth 25-20.

In the fifth set, it was another tight one as the Queens pulled out a 15-13 win to earn a victory in the match.

First-year Red Deer product Emma Holmes was the top Queen and had a match-high with 12 kills. She was Queens player of the game and also chipped in 11 digs in the win.

Queens setter Natalie Bloemen had 36 assists while libero Kaylee Domoney pitched in 25 assists. Middle’s Alex Greenshields and McKenna Olson also got more involved in the action with eight kills each.

Libero Kristen Leippi was selected for the Trojans, totaling 22 digs and two assists.

With the win, the Queens moved to 14-8 on the season and they have won four matches in a row. They are now two points ahead of the Trojans in the south and tied with the Ambrose University Lions for second. Ambrose will host the ACAC Championships Feb. 21-23 in Calgary.



