Raiders and Cougars win gold at 25th annual Hunting Hills Senior Volleyball Tournament

The Notre Dame Cougars boys won the 25th Annual Hunting Hills Lightning Senior Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

A pair of Red Deer high schools were victorious at the 25th Annual Hunting Hills Senior Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.

In the boys bracket, the Notre Dame Cougars knocked off the Charles Spencer Mavericks in two sets (25-15, 25-20) to win gold. On the girls side, the Lindsay Thurber Raiders also topped the Mavericks in two sets (25-18,25-22) to earn gold.

The Hunting Hills boys also picked up a bronze on their home court with a thrilling three-set win (25-18, 17-25, 15-13) over the rival Lindsay Thurber Raiders.

The Cougars girls fell just short of a medal, losing in the third-place game to the Catholic Central Cougars in two sets (26-24, 25-19).



Lindsay Thurber Raiders hitter Chenee Lehman hits a ball past a pair of Charles Spencer Mavericks blockers in the gold medal game at Hunting Hills High School on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Notre Dame Cougars outside hitter Ryan Berglund directs a hit past a Charles Spencer Mavericks player on Saturday at the 25th Annual Hunting Hills Lightning Senior Volleyball Tournament. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders girls won the 25th Annual Hunting Hills Lightning Senior Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)