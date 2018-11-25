RDC curlers have successful showing at ACAC Fall Regional

The RDC Queens Curling team finished the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Fall Regional 4-2. They will be back on the ice in the new year. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

All three RDC Curling teams started the season on a positive note at home in the Alberta College Athletic Conference Fall Regional.

Both the Men’s and Women’s teams finished 4-2, while the mixed team had a 3-2 record in three days of curling at the Pidherney Centre.

“It was a good weekend for everybody. The mixed team, being new, I don’t know if they knew what to expect so it was great that they came back with two wins (Sunday),” said RDC Curling coach Brad Hamilton in an RDC press release.

“Hopefully, that just keeps them moving forward and they kind of know the competition now. They are right in the mix which is perfect.”

For the RDC Queens, who are the defending ACAC gold medalists, they opened the bonspiel with a 7-1 loss but bounced back with four wins. They lost their final game of the weekend 13-8 to Concordia University of Edmonton.

The Kings, who were bronze medalists at the ACAC Championships last year, finished the weekend off on a strong note. They suffered a tough 3-2 loss Saturday to the Lakeland College Rustlers but rebounded with a 7-4 over Concordia Sunday.

“Both the men and women set the minimum goal at 4-2 and they both ended up there,” added Hamilton in the release.

“The women may be disappointed with the loss but the men had a great bounce-back performance after a disappointing loss last night.”

Next up for the RDC curling team is the ACAC Winter Regional at MacEwan in late January.



