RDC Curling teams qualify for ACAC Championships

All three RDC Curling teams managed to get the job done.

In an up-and-down weekend at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Winter Regional, each group earned a berth in the ACAC Championship in Olds.

The Kings went 1-1 on Sunday and finished the fall and winter regionals with a record of 7-5 which was third behind NAIT (12-0) and Concordia (9-3).

Sara McMann and the Queens were also 1-1 Sunday, knocking off the Lakeland College Rustlers 10-4 and losing 4-3 to the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings. The Queens also ended the season 7-5 and ended up third in the ACAC.

The RDC mixed team finished in fourth at 5-5. They won their only game Sunday 4-1 over the Portage College Voyageurs.

The ACAC Championships will go Feb. 22-24 in Olds.

Previous story
Red Deer Senior Rustlers knock off Sylvan Lake Pirates in inaugural playoff game
Next story
Brothers edges Arsenault to secure host province berth at Scotties playdowns

Just Posted

Crowded Red Deer City Hall could expand into emptied courthouse, councillor suggests

Buck Buchanan says the city pays a lot for leases, why not look at alternatives

PHOTO: Singer Jann Arden speaks up for a good cause

Jann Arden shared poignant and humorous stories with a Red Deer audience… Continue reading

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Pizzeria owner says never give up

A year after a pickup smashed through the front of Papa Baldy’s Pizza it is expanding

Gull Lake group proposes projects to preserve water quality

Gull Lake Watershed Society proposes using geotubes and wetlands to clean stream water

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Family: Smart bracelet not so smart after all?

With winter rearing its ugly head and roaring ferociously and acting like… Continue reading

All-stars Crosby, Pavelski, Dubnyk earn NHL three stars honours

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, San Jose Sharks centre… Continue reading

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ink star receiver Brandon Banks to two-year extension

HAMILTON — Star receiver Brandon Banks has signed a two-year extension with… Continue reading

N.S. rapper, singer-songwriter lead nominations for East Coast Music Awards

CHARLOTTETOWN — A rapper and singer-songwriter from Nova Scotia, along with Polaris… Continue reading

PHOTO: Gaetz Avenue collision

Northbound traffic was diverted on Gaetz Avenue and 30th Street late Monday… Continue reading

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

Mother of child who died in school bus accident calls for seatbelts

She is upset the issue has been raised for many years, and yet school buses still don’t have seatbelts

Most Read