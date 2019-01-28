RDC Curling teams qualify for ACAC Championships

All three RDC Curling teams managed to get the job done.

In an up-and-down weekend at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Winter Regional, each group earned a berth in the ACAC Championship in Olds.

The Kings went 1-1 on Sunday and finished the fall and winter regionals with a record of 7-5 which was third behind NAIT (12-0) and Concordia (9-3).

Sara McMann and the Queens were also 1-1 Sunday, knocking off the Lakeland College Rustlers 10-4 and losing 4-3 to the University of Alberta-Augustana Vikings. The Queens also ended the season 7-5 and ended up third in the ACAC.

The RDC mixed team finished in fourth at 5-5. They won their only game Sunday 4-1 over the Portage College Voyageurs.

The ACAC Championships will go Feb. 22-24 in Olds.