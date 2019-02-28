RDC Kings Basketball fall in opener of ACAC Championships

The RDC Kings battled to the bitter end in the opening game of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championships in Lloydminster.

RDC got within a point of the University of Alberta-Augusta Vikings in the fourth quarter but foul trouble cost the Kings.

The Vikings eventually iced the game and earned an 85-75 victory. RDC went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 70-69 late only to see the Vikings hit 72.7 per cent of their free throws and close out the game.

Kings forward Ramiro Martinez Quintanilla Jimenez earned player-of-the-game honours with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

UAA limited RDC’s top scorer Spencer Klassen, to just 10 points on the night. Guard Malik Smith contributed 15 points and Eric Bakker added 14.

Friday the Kings will play the Ambrose University Lions at 1 p.m.


