RDC Kings Basketball finish sixth at ACAC Championships

The RDC Kings ended the Alberta College Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championships with a loss Saturday.

In a battle for fifth place, the Kings dropped a 78-69 decision to the Lakeland College Rustlers and ended the tournament in sixth.

Spencer Klassen led the Kings with 26 points, including 14 in the first. He chipped in eight rebounds, one assist and a steal and was named ACAC Men’s Basketball Second Team All-Star.

RDC held a 40-35 lead over the Rustlers at the half but gave up 43 second-half points en route to the loss.

Fifth-year Eric Bakker was named the Kings Player-of-the-Game, in his final ACAC game. Bakker recorded a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Khurram Sultan also chipped in 10 points for RDC.