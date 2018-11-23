RDC Kings Hockey net a dozen in win over Briercrest College Clippers

RDC Kings forward Ryley Smith was player of the game with a goal and three assists in a 12-2 win in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Kings rolled on home ice Friday night.

They scored four times in the first, seven in the second and added two more in the third to cruise past the Briercrest College Clippers 12-2.

Nine different Kings hit the scoresheet in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference contest, with Chase Thudium, Dylan Thudium and Tanner Butler all scoring a pair of goals.

With a 9-0 lead after 40 minutes, Kings head coach Trevor Keeper was impressed with the focus for the majority of the game.

“That was a week of preparation. We just wanted to play consistently regardless of who we were playing or what the score was. We did that, especially in the first two periods,” Keeper said.

“Let our foot off the gas a little bit in the third. Our penalty kill was one-for-one, but we talked about not giving (Briercrest) any opportunities… that was impressive.

“Our power play was three-for-five, we’ve been working a ton on it. The key thing was the guys committed to Kings hockey. Very rarely did we extend our shift length or be undisciplined and the guys were rewarded for it.”

Chase Thudium finished the game with four points, as well as linemate Ryley Smith who earned player of the game honours with a goal and three helpers.

“Bit of a slow start to the year, he had a concussion in the Lacombe Generals tournament and was behind in games played,” Keeper said.

“He’s playing with the Thudium brothers and is playing really well. Has had multi-point games since he’s been back in the lineup. We’re impressed with him.”

Chance Longjohn also chipped in three assists for the Kings. Mike Statchuk, Austin Hunter, Scott Ferguson, Jantzen Leslie and Parker Smyth also scored in the win.

The Kings and Clippers are back on the ice at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter