RDC Kings forward Ryley Smith was player of the game with a goal and three assists in a 12-2 win in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference play at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Friday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Kings Hockey net a dozen in win over Briercrest College Clippers

The RDC Kings rolled on home ice Friday night.

They scored four times in the first, seven in the second and added two more in the third to cruise past the Briercrest College Clippers 12-2.

Nine different Kings hit the scoresheet in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference contest, with Chase Thudium, Dylan Thudium and Tanner Butler all scoring a pair of goals.

With a 9-0 lead after 40 minutes, Kings head coach Trevor Keeper was impressed with the focus for the majority of the game.

“That was a week of preparation. We just wanted to play consistently regardless of who we were playing or what the score was. We did that, especially in the first two periods,” Keeper said.

“Let our foot off the gas a little bit in the third. Our penalty kill was one-for-one, but we talked about not giving (Briercrest) any opportunities… that was impressive.

“Our power play was three-for-five, we’ve been working a ton on it. The key thing was the guys committed to Kings hockey. Very rarely did we extend our shift length or be undisciplined and the guys were rewarded for it.”

Chase Thudium finished the game with four points, as well as linemate Ryley Smith who earned player of the game honours with a goal and three helpers.

“Bit of a slow start to the year, he had a concussion in the Lacombe Generals tournament and was behind in games played,” Keeper said.

“He’s playing with the Thudium brothers and is playing really well. Has had multi-point games since he’s been back in the lineup. We’re impressed with him.”

Chance Longjohn also chipped in three assists for the Kings. Mike Statchuk, Austin Hunter, Scott Ferguson, Jantzen Leslie and Parker Smyth also scored in the win.

The Kings and Clippers are back on the ice at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta teams into playoffs at ASAA Volleyball Provincials
Next story
Hagel scores late, Rebels edge Ice for fifth straight win

Just Posted

Woman found not guilty of impaired driving causing death and injury charges

Judge said not enough evidence to prove impairment in August 2017 collision

Red Deer council to discuss boosting gross salaries to make up for loss of tax-free allowance

Net salaries would stay the same, said mayor

Red Deer city council to consider an agreement with the province to help preserve Parsons House

A ‘memorandum of understanding’ could put province’s fears to rest: city manager

Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to relocate to Railyards

Red Deer’s construction season is stretched by mild November weather

‘The weather is sure helping us now!’ says Games chair

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Tuch, Fleury help Golden Knights beat Flames 2-0

LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in… Continue reading

Ducks rally for 2-1 overtime win against Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and the… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement after decorated career

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — What was to be a swan-song season for… Continue reading

Oilers acquire defenceman Wideman from Senators for sixth-round pick in 2020

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Chris Wideman from the… Continue reading

Tennis great Billie Jean King feted for 75th birthday

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is celebrating her 75th birthday, which… Continue reading

AGO steps up fundraising campaign with nearly $1 million needed in a week

TORONTO — The Art Gallery of Ontario is stepping up efforts to… Continue reading

UPDATE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Most Read