RDC Kings Jake Wozney recognized for coaching acumen

RDC Kings forward Jake Wozney is having a good season on the ice but Wednesday was recognized for his work as a coach.

Wozney, in his second season of Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference hockey, has three goals and three assists in 18 games this year.

Yet, it was his work to help grow the game this summer at a Hockey Alberta development weekend and Team Alberta Male U16 Summer Camp in Camrose that earned the latest honour.

Along with Brett Ponich, Wozney will receive a $3,000 scholarship as a Distinguished Leader from the 2018 Future Leaders Development Program.

The program, according to a Hockey Alberta release is designed to “develop and train post-secondary students in the area of coaching,” read the release.

“Areas of focus include proper instruction, administration, leadership, technical and tactical skills in hockey so that the future leaders can carry those skills into our communities.”

The skilled second-year winger from Richmond, B.C. grew up in playing minor hockey in the Seafair Minor Hockey Association. He’s also spent time with the Greater Vancouver Canadians, Junior B Richmond Sockeyes, BCHL’s Nanaimo Clippers, AJHL’s Fort McMurray Oil Barons, and SJHL’s Weyburn Red Wings.

“It means a lot to me that experienced coaches with Hockey Alberta can see potential in my coaching ability, even with the limited experience that I have,” Wozney said. “It gives me motivation to pursue a career in coaching, as well as to continue to grow and add more tools.”

Wozney and the Kings will be back at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Feb. 9 when they host the SAIT Trojans.


