RDC Kings volleyball sweep Ambrose

Queens fall in three sets

The RDC Kings rolled to an easy win over the Ambrose University Lions Friday night.

RDC cruised to the three-set sweep (25-23, 25-16, 25-15) over the Lions at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Alberta Colleges Athletic Association volleyball play.

Fifth-year right side Regan Fathers was dominant again for RDC with 17 kills and eight digs. Veteran outside hitter Ben Holmes also had a big night with nine kills.

Mark Fountain was the top player for the Lions with seven kills.

The RDC Queens were swept away by the Ambrose University Lions.

RDC struggled in a three-set loss (19-25, 21-25, 18-25) to the Lions at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Alberta Colleges Athletic Association volleyball play.

Lions’ Ashleigh Wolensky had a game-high 10 kills in the victory.

Fourth-year outside Jade Van Dyke hitter was the top Queen with six kills. Rookies Alex Greenshields and Emma Holmes each chipped in five kills in the loss.

Previous story
Highlights: Rebels win third straight, rout Rockets 7-0
Next story
Kings hockey tops SAIT

Just Posted

Two Central Alberta school districts pay to prepare grads for diploma exams

Clearview and Wolf Creek want all Grade 12 students to Rock the Diplomas

Day surgery available in Red Deer for mastectomy patients

Program adapted for Central Alberta

Red Deer hotel hosts Christmas Wish Breakfast

Third-annual event is on Nov. 18

Red Deer tow truck drivers want blue flashing lights

To improve safety while working near roads

Red Deer’s aquatic centre gets surge of support

Advocates want it built on schedule — not in four years

WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Most Read