RDC Kings volleyball sweep Ambrose

The RDC Kings rolled to an easy win over the Ambrose University Lions Friday night.

RDC cruised to the three-set sweep (25-23, 25-16, 25-15) over the Lions at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Alberta Colleges Athletic Association volleyball play.

Fifth-year right side Regan Fathers was dominant again for RDC with 17 kills and eight digs. Veteran outside hitter Ben Holmes also had a big night with nine kills.

Mark Fountain was the top player for the Lions with seven kills.

The RDC Queens were swept away by the Ambrose University Lions.

RDC struggled in a three-set loss (19-25, 21-25, 18-25) to the Lions at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Alberta Colleges Athletic Association volleyball play.

Lions’ Ashleigh Wolensky had a game-high 10 kills in the victory.

Fourth-year outside Jade Van Dyke hitter was the top Queen with six kills. Rookies Alex Greenshields and Emma Holmes each chipped in five kills in the loss.