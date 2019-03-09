RDC Queens defenceman Catherine Longchamps earns all-conference nod and top scholastic achiever

RDC Queens defenceman Catherine Longchamps had a big impact this season on the ice and in the classroom.

The five-foot-nine blueliner had nine points in 24 games to sit sixth among defenceman scoring across the Alberta Colleges Athletic Association. That performance earned her an ACAC Women’s Hockey second-team all-conference selection.

Longchamps, a second-year Bachelor of Education Secondary student also excelled on the academic side, earning a 3.85 GPA. That work earned the Deux-Montagnes, Québec native a nod as the Top Scholastic Achiever.

She also played a key role in the Queens pushing the MacEwan University Griffins, the two-time defending ACAC Champions, to the limit in the best-of-three semifinal.

On March 14, Longchamps and the other all-conference selections will be honoured ahead of Game 3 of the ACAC Championships between the NAIT Ooks and MacEwan University Griffins.



