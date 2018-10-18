RDC Queens golfer Shaye Leidenius is third at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships at Desert Blume Golf Club in Medicine Hat. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

RDC Queens first heading into final round of CCAA Golf Championships

Shaye Leidenius is third in individual competition

The RDC Queens golf team is one round away from national supremacy.

After 56 holes at Desert Blume Golf Club in Medicine Hat, the Queens sit alone in top spot of the women’s team competition at the four-day Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships.

Their three day total of 476 is 10 strokes better than the host Medicine Hat College Rattlers, with the final round set for Friday. The Queens shot eight-over-par as a team Thursday, seven better than the Rattlers.

“Ten up can disappear in a couple of holes. It’s funny how a couple of doubles by our girls and a couple birdies from their girls, all of a sudden you’re playing even up. It’s nice to have the lead but Medicine Hat is really strong. We can’t sit back,” said RDC golf coach Scott Bergdahl.

“It’s fun to watch the athletes when they are firing well. When you just sit back and you no longer have to coach, you become a spectator and that’s what we work hard to do and it’s really happening.”

Third-year Queens player Shaye Leidenius is leading the charge for RDC after another stellar round on Thursday. She fired an even-par 72 in the third round and is alone in third place at 14-over-par for the event. She trails Alyssa Stoddart of Fanshawe College by three strokes and leader Emily Romancew of John Abbott College by five shots.

“She’s driven, she’s motivated and she wants to win,” Bergdahl said of Leidenius.

“She was three under at one point but finished at even par. Outstanding round of golf. She was sinking putts, she stayed calm and stayed consistent. Didn’t really make any mistakes. It was nice to see.”

First-year Chole Sies also had a strong third round for RDC. The rookie is tied for seventh in the women’s individual competition after an eight-over-par 80. It was her best round of the tournament and she’s got a three-day total 248 (plus-32).

Bradie Ouelette-Pillman has also shot an 81 on day 4 and its tied for 10th at 34-over-par.

The Kings are still in ninth place in the team competition but were 16 strokes better in round three than round two and have a 945 total through three days.

Darin Bertschi is the top King tied for 28th at 13-over-par. He shot a two-over 72 on Thursday. Chase Broderson finished five-over in the third round and is 17-over for the tournament. Gaige Weseen is 46th, Logan Hill is 51st and Landon Kletke is 58th.

The final round gets underway Friday morning.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Zaytsev quickly growing into role with Rebels
Next story
UFC middleweight Theodorou fighting for medical marijuana

Just Posted

Reno tips, aplenty, offered at Red Deer’s Westerner Park this weekend

Home Reno and Design Show runs Oct. 19-21

More than $25k raised for Red Deer firefighter who is recovering in hospital

‘I think the support he’s getting is because of the person he is’

Lacombe backs Blackfalds stormwater plan

Stormwater management plan will open up more land for development in Blackfalds

Two men facing charges in alleged abduction

RCMP issued alert for woman on Wednesday morning who was found safe later that day

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to identify suspect in indecent acts

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man believed to be responsible… Continue reading

WATCH: Two weeks away from Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer

In just two weeks, Ponoka’s Shayna Weir will compete with the best… Continue reading

Edmonton girl guide sells out of cookies in front of cannabis store on first day

EDMONTON — She’s being called one smart cookie. As people lined up… Continue reading

New vacuum needed: Calgary family adopts three bonded St. Bernard buddies

EDMONTON — Three adult St. Bernards who couldn’t be separated because they’re… Continue reading

Film with Fan Bingbing, Bruce Willis cancelled after tax case

BEIJING — The director of “Air Strike,” featuring Chinese actress Fan Bingbing,… Continue reading

Michael Buble shuts down rumours of retirement from music

LOS ANGELES — Michael Buble is shutting down rumours that he’s going… Continue reading

After Canada legalizes pot, industry eyes rest of the world

MONTREAL — Cam Battley is a top executive at one of Canada’s… Continue reading

Facebook’s election ‘war room’ takes aim at fake information

MENLO PARK, Calif. — In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook’s expansive… Continue reading

Military to overhaul morale-boosting trips after review finds serious problems

OTTAWA — Canada’s top general is overhauling military morale-boosting tours after an… Continue reading

Police hand out a few hefty fines for allegedly violating Cannabis Act

The celebratory mood that marked the legalization of recreational cannabis lost a… Continue reading

Most Read