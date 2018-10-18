RDC Queens first heading into final round of CCAA Golf Championships

RDC Queens golfer Shaye Leidenius is third at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships at Desert Blume Golf Club in Medicine Hat. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The RDC Queens golf team is one round away from national supremacy.

After 56 holes at Desert Blume Golf Club in Medicine Hat, the Queens sit alone in top spot of the women’s team competition at the four-day Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Golf Championships.

Their three day total of 476 is 10 strokes better than the host Medicine Hat College Rattlers, with the final round set for Friday. The Queens shot eight-over-par as a team Thursday, seven better than the Rattlers.

“Ten up can disappear in a couple of holes. It’s funny how a couple of doubles by our girls and a couple birdies from their girls, all of a sudden you’re playing even up. It’s nice to have the lead but Medicine Hat is really strong. We can’t sit back,” said RDC golf coach Scott Bergdahl.

“It’s fun to watch the athletes when they are firing well. When you just sit back and you no longer have to coach, you become a spectator and that’s what we work hard to do and it’s really happening.”

Third-year Queens player Shaye Leidenius is leading the charge for RDC after another stellar round on Thursday. She fired an even-par 72 in the third round and is alone in third place at 14-over-par for the event. She trails Alyssa Stoddart of Fanshawe College by three strokes and leader Emily Romancew of John Abbott College by five shots.

“She’s driven, she’s motivated and she wants to win,” Bergdahl said of Leidenius.

“She was three under at one point but finished at even par. Outstanding round of golf. She was sinking putts, she stayed calm and stayed consistent. Didn’t really make any mistakes. It was nice to see.”

First-year Chole Sies also had a strong third round for RDC. The rookie is tied for seventh in the women’s individual competition after an eight-over-par 80. It was her best round of the tournament and she’s got a three-day total 248 (plus-32).

Bradie Ouelette-Pillman has also shot an 81 on day 4 and its tied for 10th at 34-over-par.

The Kings are still in ninth place in the team competition but were 16 strokes better in round three than round two and have a 945 total through three days.

Darin Bertschi is the top King tied for 28th at 13-over-par. He shot a two-over 72 on Thursday. Chase Broderson finished five-over in the third round and is 17-over for the tournament. Gaige Weseen is 46th, Logan Hill is 51st and Landon Kletke is 58th.

The final round gets underway Friday morning.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter